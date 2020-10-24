Portland Police responded to the Centennial neighborhood early Saturday morning where a car crashed after two people shot at each other.

Officers arrived at Southeast 162nd Avenue just after 1:03 a.m. in response to a shooting in the area. Portland police said there was evidence of gunfire and located a person who had been shot inside their vehicle.

Police said an altercation happened between two persons that ended with them shooting each other.

After the shooting, police believe the two subjects went back to their vehicles in an attempt to leave the area.

One person crashed their car into some cars that were parked near Southeast 162nd Avenue. Police say the car accident most likely was a direct result of injuries the driver sustained during the shooting, causing the driver to crash.

The other subject left before police arrived and police said this person is "still outstanding" in their investigation.

An ambulance was called to take the injured driver involved in the shooting to a local hospital nearby. The severity of their injuries and medical status is unknown at this time, police said.

Police closed Southeast 162nd Avenue from Southeast Stark Street to Southeast Taylor Street.

If anyone has information about the shooting and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

