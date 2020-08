The children were outside playing when they were shot, police said. Both kids have non-life-threatening injuries.

GRESHAM, Ore. — A shooting in Gresham on Northeast 165th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street injured two children, Gresham Police said. One of the children in 5-years-old.

At this time, Gresham police have no suspect information.