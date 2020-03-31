PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot and killed in a Southeast Portland parking lot Monday afternoon.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. in the 3300 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Portland police. His name will be released after his family is notified.

Police searched the area for a suspect but did not find anyone. No suspect description was released.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about the shooting, or what led up to it, is asked to contact Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov.

