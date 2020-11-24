1 dead in Northeast Portland shooting

Police received a report around 1:30 a.m. about a wounded person near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Davis Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person who was shot early Monday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Northeast Portland has died, according to police.

Police received a report around 1:30 a.m. about a wounded person near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Davis Street. In a news release Monday night, Portland police said the person had died.

The victim will be identified after their family is notified.

No suspect information has been released. No other details about the shooting were released.