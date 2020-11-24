1 dead in Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person who was shot early Monday morning in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Northeast Portland has died, according to police.
Police received a report around 1:30 a.m. about a wounded person near Northeast 122nd Avenue and Davis Street. In a news release Monday night, Portland police said the person had died.
The victim will be identified after their family is notified.
No suspect information has been released. No other details about the shooting were released.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jennifer Hertzler at 503-823-1040 or Jennifer.Hertzler@portlandoregon.gov, or Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.