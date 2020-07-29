19-year-old shot, killed in Northeast Portland

Police have not released any suspect information.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Monday night. Police have not released any suspect information.

The shooting was reported at 10:40 p.m. near Northeast 87th Avenue and Glisan Street.

Officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They tried to save his life, but he died at the scene, Portland police said. He was identified as Mister Ford.

Ford’s cause of death was determined to be homicide from gunshot wounds.