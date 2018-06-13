VANCOUVER, Wash. – A person died early Saturday morning after they were shot while street racing and crashed near Prairie High School in Vancouver, according to Washington State Patrol.

Authorities are still working to identify a suspect.

The crash occurred at around 1:45 a.m. on State Route 503. A Toyota Corolla, driven by Ariel Romano, appeared to be racing a sedan southbound on the highway from Northeast 119th Street, said Lt. Randy Hullinger with Washington State Patrol. Witnesses told WSP Romano appeared to lose control of the vehicle, which then left the road, traveled across the entrance to Prairie High School, and struck a tree.

Investigators determined Romano, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was shot "at some point during the incident."

Witnesses told WSP a dark, mid-sized, four-door sedan stopped briefly after the collision before speeding away. Other witnesses saw the sedan head westbound on Northeast 99th Street, Hullinger said.

Romano’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the crash and shooting is asked to contact Washington State Patrol.

