Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Southeast Portland on Saturday.

Portland police said shortly after 3:41 p.m. officers responded to the Chuck E. Cheese on 9120 Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Evidence of gunfire was found in a parking lot on the west side of the building along with an abandoned vehicle that appears to be damaged by gunshots, according to police.

Officers were unable to find any suspects or victims in the area, police said. So far, no one has arrived at the hospital with injuries connected to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.