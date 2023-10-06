Shooting at Mount Hood Village RV park leaves 2 people dead

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said a third man was at the trailer and he's cooperating with investigators.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A man and woman were found shot at an RV park in Welches in unincorporated Clackamas County after a reported domestic disturbance Thursday night, the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies responded to the Mount Hood Village RV Resort at around 7:45 p.m. Thursday. They found one man dead outside a trailer and an injured woman inside the trailer. Both had been shot, the sheriff's office said.

After deputies applied first aid, the woman was life-flighted to a Portland hospital, where she died.

The sheriff's office said a third man was at the trailer and he's cooperating with investigators. Neither the man nor the two people who died were identified by law enforcement.

No other information is being released at this time, officials said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 503-723-4949 or submit a tip via the online form at clackamas.us/sheriff/tip. Please reference case No. 23-020750.

Follow KGW on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Stream newscasts for free on KGW+ on Roku and Amazon Fire: How to add app to your device here