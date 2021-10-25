BPD: 5 people, police officer injured in Boise mall shooting

Police said there is no other information indicating that there are any other threats to the public at this time.

BOISE, Idaho — According to the Boise Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Monday afternoon that left five people and an officer injured.

The Boise Police Department tweeted at about 2:15 p.m. MT that officers were responding to shots fired at the Boise Towne Square Mall on Milwaukee Street, which is between Fairview and Franklin roads.

Boise PD tweeted that five people and a Boise Police officer were injured in the shooting. Law enforcement is now working to notify the people's families.

All north and southbound lanes on Milwaukee Street between Emerald and Franklin roads are now closed, the Ada County Highway District announced.

Boise police ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Police tweeted that there are multiple reports of injuries. It is unknown how many are injured or the extent of their injuries.

One person is now in police custody, according to Boise PD. Police officers are continuing to secure the scene. It is expected to take some time for police to go through and secure each business in the mall.

The Boise Police Department will hold a press conference at 4:30 p.m. MT at City Hall West, which is off of Emerald Street and Maple Grove Road. The press conference will be live-streamed in this article and on KTVB's YouTube Channel.

"We have no further information indicating additional threats at this time," Boise police tweeted.

KTVB has a news crew at the scene to gather the latest details from officials.

According to KTVB crews on scene, police have two vehicles taped off, with clear bullet holes in one of the car windows.

Editor's Note: This is a breaking story and this article will be updated as further information is made available. Check back for updates.

