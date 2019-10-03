SHERWOOD, Ore. — A piano teacher in Sherwood has been charged with sodomy, sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration, police said.

The suspect, 29-year-old Christopher M. Griffin, allegedly had several encounters with the victim while teaching piano lessons at Lets Make Music and Dance, according to police. Griffin is being held in the Washington County Jail.

Police were notified of the allegations of sex abuse on March 7. On Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at two location in Sherwood in relation to the allegations.

The Sherwood Police Department is looking for any additional information regarding potential victims who have had contact with Griffin. If you have information, please call Sherwood police at 503-629-0111.