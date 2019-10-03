SHERWOOD, Ore. — A piano teacher in Sherwood has been accused of sexually abusing one of his students, and police believe there could be other victims.

The suspect, 29-year-old Christopher M. Griffin, was arrested Saturday and has been charged with sodomy, sex abuse and unlawful sexual penetration, police said. He's being held at the Washington County Jail.

Griffin allegedly had several encounters with the victim while teaching piano lessons at Lets Make Music and Dance, a music school in Sherwood that serves kids from age 3 up to adults. Police say Griffin gained the trust of the child and started abusing them over a period of time.

The victim came forward and notified police on March 7. On Saturday, officers executed a search warrant at the music school and Griffin's home. Officers arrested Griffin and seized evidence from the business and home, police said.

Christopher Griffin

Washington County Sheriff's Office

The Sherwood Police Department is looking for any additional information regarding potential victims who have had contact with Griffin. If you have information, please call Sherwood police at 503-629-0111.