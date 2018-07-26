The number of sexual-violence reports at prisons, jails and detention centers nationwide almost tripled over the span of five years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

More than 24,600 incidents of sexual victimization were reported in 2015 — a sharp increase from 2011, when about 8,700 incidents were filed.

Oregon prisons, which reported a steady increase in sexual violence from 2011 to 2014, have not seen as drastic of a spike in such claims and even saw numbers decline over the last two years.

Most of the national increase stems from a swell in unfounded and unsubstantiated allegations, according to the department's Bureau of Justice Statistics report released this week.

But officials still saw a large increase in the number of confirmed reports.

In 2015, an estimated 1,473 allegations were investigated and determined to have occurred, up 63 percent from 902 substantiated reports in 2011.

Fifty-eight percent of the substantiated incidents in 2015 were perpetrated by inmates, while 42 percent were perpetrated by staff members.

Sexual victimization can involve non-consensual sexual abuse between inmates or any sexual contact between inmates and staff. Regardless of whether acts are consensual, any staff-inmate sexual contact, including romantic relationships, are considered sexual victimization.

In Oregon, as part of the Prison Rape Elimination Act, prison officials collect all founded, unfounded and unsubstantiated reports involving sexual victimization.

In 2011, 49 cases were reported, five of which were founded. The number of reports peaked in 2014 with 93 total reports and 15 founded cases of sexual abuse.

The most recently available data shows a downward trend in Oregon in both the number of reports and the number of founded cases. Sixty-seven instances of staff-inmate and inmate-inmate sexual abuse were reported in 2016.

Only eight were determined to be founded.

Oregon Department of Corrections PREA coordinator Ericka Sage said every allegation is investigated.

Inmates can report in person, through the grievance system, through a friend or family member or anonymously through the governor’s office.

Criminal investigations are completed by the Oregon State Police and administrative investigations are handled by correction department staff trained in conducting sexual abuse investigations in confinement settings.

Sage said the department is proud of its rape-deduction standards and has "worked diligently to provide a culture of sexual safety."

All Oregon prisons undergo a national PREA audit every three years.

To prevent sexual abuse, prison officials screen every offender to determine their risk of vulnerability or aggressiveness, with the goal of keeping possible victims away from possible offenders.

Sage said staff members have strengthened their response to these incidences by monitoring inmates for retaliation concerns and providing inmates access to confidential support services with local rape crises centers.

Oregon prison officials submit their data on sexual violence to the Justice Department every year. Data is collected from state prisons, jails, federal lock-ups and immigration facilities across the country as part of the department's Survey of Sexual Victimization.

DOJ officials attribute the dramatic spike in reports to the implementation of the National Standards to Prevent, Detect, and Respond to Prison Rape in 2012.

The standards require correctional facilities to educate staff and inmates on sexual victimization, refer all allegations for investigation, track the information collected in survey and provide the information on request.

Oregon DOC Inspector General Craig Prins said Oregon was ahead of the game in implementing the standards, and therefore saw an earlier spike in the number of reports.

"We've already seen the uptick," Prins said, adding that prison officials have worked to create an environment where inmates feel they can come forward without fear of retaliation.

Nationwide, a total of 67,169 allegations of sexual victimization were reported in correctional facilities from 2012 to 2015. Of the those, investigations were completed for 91 percent of case, and 8 percent were found to be substantiated.

And although the majority of founded cases involve inmate-to-inmate abuse, 52 percent of reported cases involve sexual victimization by prison and jail staff.

Surges in the number of cases varied depending on the type of holding facility.

Both prisons and jails saw similar increases in allegations, but the number of substantiated incidents in jails more than doubled, while the number of substantiated incidents in prisons rose 44 percent.

