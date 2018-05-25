PORTLAND, Ore. – Portland police are on the scene of a hit-and-run crash that injured several people on the Portland State University campus.

Portland Fire & Rescue said the crash at Southwest 6th Avenue and Hall Street involved multiple patients, and those people were taken to area hospitals.

Witnesses told KGW's Brian Brennan that the suspect drove on the sidewalk and hit at least three pedestrians before driving away from the scene.

It’s unclear how many people were injured. The severity of the injuries is unknown.

A suspect description was not immediately released.

TriMet said MAX lines were disrupted in the area.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

