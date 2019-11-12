PORTLAND, Ore. — Seven Portland bars hit by armed robbers in past two months

Seven different bars in Portland have been hit by armed robbers in the past two months, with six of the robberies happening in the past month.

All of the bars are within 10 miles of each other and in each of the seven robberies, multiple suspects armed with guns entered the bars near closing time. All of the robberies happened between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. Nobody was injured in any of the robberies, and no arrests have been made.

Police have confirmed they're investigating each of the robberies, though they stopped short of saying the robberies are connected.

"We are not aware of any connection between any of the incidents you're asking about," Portland Police Sgt. Kevin Allen told KGW. "I know that many of these cases appear to have similarities, but we are not able to make any connection so far."

Allen said a connection between the robberies may be found as investigations proceed but that it's too early to know if that will happen.

Here's a look at each of the robberies:

MOCK CREST TAVERN

3435 North Lombard Street

Dec. 9, 1:06 a.m.

Multiple suspects armed with guns; no injuries; no arrests; ongoing investigation

LOMBARD PUB

3416 North Lombard Street

Nov. 30, 11:17 p.m.

Multiple suspects armed with guns; no injuries; no arrests; ongoing investigation

WILSHIRE TAVERN

4052 Northeast 42nd Avenue

Nov. 25, 11:33 p.m.

Multiple suspects armed with guns; no injuries; no arrests; ongoing investigation

COSMO LOUNGE

6707 Southeast Milwaukie Avenue

Nov. 19, shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Multiple suspects armed with guns; no injuries; no arrests; ongoing investigation

TULIP SHOP TAVERN

825 North Killingsworth Street

Nov. 18, just after 2 a.m.

Multiple suspects armed with guns; no injuries; no arrests; ongoing investigation

MULLIGAN'S BAR & GRILL

3518 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

Nov. 12, 12:50 a.m.

Multiple suspects armed with guns; no injuries; no arrests; ongoing investigation

LAY LOW TAVERN

6015 Southeast Powell Boulevard

Oct. 19, 2:35 a.m.

Multiple suspects armed with guns; no injuries; no arrests; ongoing investigation

Anyone with information about any of these crimes should reach out to Crime Stoppers of Oregon. Information leading to an arrest qualifies for a $1,000 reward. If you want to report information to Crime Stoppers, you can do so anonymously. To report, download the P3 Tips app, visit the website, or call 503-823-4357.