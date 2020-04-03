PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers arrested seven people after an assault on a TriMet MAX train Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a report of a threat with a weapon at the Holgate Boulevard Transit Station, located at 9369 SE Holgate Blvd., just before 2 p.m.

According to police, several people assaulted a man on a southbound train traveling from the Powell to the Holgate transit stations. The suspects ran away after the train stopped.

One of the suspects showed a knife to the victim as a threat during the confrontation but did not use it during the assault.

The victim will survive his injuries, police said.

Officers brought in a K-9 team to search for suspects and set up a perimeter in the area. They found and arrested seven people.

The names of the suspects and their charges were not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call police at (503) 823-3333.

MORE: Man charged with kidnap and sexual assault of 4-year-old Portland girl

MORE: Did COVID-19 start in bats? How did it transfer to humans? Answering your coronavirus questions