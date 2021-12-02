Person seriously injured in shooting in SE Portland

The shooting happened at 1:05 p.m. in the area of SE 10th Avenue and Stark Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were shot in Southeast Portland on Thursday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported.

Police said they didn't find any suspects and didn't release a suspect description.

PPB said homicide detectives are investigating the scene because of the severity of the injury.

Southeast Stark Street is closed between 8th Avenue and 12th Avenue.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Det. Jason Koenig at jason.koenig@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0889 or Det. William Winters at william.winters@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0466.