PORTLAND, Ore. — Warning: This story contains graphic details.

Jared Walter, a serial sex offender who has a history of cutting, gluing or masturbating into women’s hair on TriMet buses and trains, was arrested Wednesday on a new sex abuse charge.

Walter, 33, followed a woman in North Portland and touched her on a sexually intimate part of her body, according to Portland police. The woman told police she found a white substance on her leg and in her hair.

The incident happened near the 2800 block of North Gantenbein Avenue. Officers were called to the area around 4 p.m.

Police said they identified Walter as a suspect and arrested him on Northwest 5th Avenue around 7 p.m.

Walter faces one count of third-degree sex abuse. He is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Walter was sentenced to one year in jail in the spring of 2019 for inappropriately touching multiple women. He pleaded guilty to sexual harassment, sex abuse and interfering with public transportation.

He was released for good behavior on Nov. 25, 2019.

Walter has received a lifetime ban from TriMet. He was dubbed the "TriMet Barber" in the media because of his history of cutting women's hair on buses and trains.

Wednesday's alleged sex abuse did not occur on TriMet property.

