Serial sex offender indicted after allegedly taking photo or video of woman in Lloyd Center bathroom stall

Jared Walter has a history of cutting, gluing or masturbating into women’s hair on TriMet buses and trains.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County grand jury indicted Jared Walter, a serial sex offender, for invasion of personal privacy after he allegedly took a photo or video of a woman inside a bathroom stall at the Lloyd Center mall in Portland earlier this month, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office reported.

Walter was arrested on Nov. 14. The grand jury charged him on Tuesday with one count of first-degree invasion of personal privacy, one count of first-degree attempted invasion of personal privacy, one count of second-degree invasion of personal privacy and one count of second-degree disorderly conduct.

On Nov. 14, Portland police received a report at 12:20 p.m. of a sex offense at the mall. When officers arrived, mall security was detaining the suspect, identified as the 33-year-old Walter.

Officers learned a woman was using the bathroom when Walter attempted to take a photograph or video with a cell phone. The woman, who saw a camera phone coming over the bathroom stall, confronted Walter and notified security. Walter tried to run away but a bystander detained him until mall security arrived.

Walter has a history of cutting, gluing or masturbating into women’s hair on TriMet buses and trains. Walter has received a lifetime ban from TriMet. He was dubbed the "TriMet Barber" in the media.

Walter was sentenced to one year in jail in 2019 for inappropriately touching multiple women. He pleaded guilty to sexual harassment, sex abuse and interfering with public transportation. He was released for good behavior later that year.