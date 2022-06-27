Suspect shoots security guard with his own gun in SE Portland

The suspect wrested the gun from the private security guard during a scuffle and shot him. The guard was uninjured because he was wearing a ballistic vest.

The guard was shot in the chest but he was uninjured because he was wearing a ballistic vest, according to police. He was taken to the hospital but police said he didn't appear to be injured.

The shooting happened at 2:07 a.m. Sunday in the area of Southeast Division Street between 125th Avenue and 129th Avenue.

The security guard told police that he asked the suspect to leave, at which point the suspect lunged for the guard's holstered gun. During the scuffle, the suspect was able to get the gun out of the holster but the guard managed to press the button to release the magazine. The suspect then shot the guard with the bullet that was still in the chamber and ran off.

No arrests have been made and police did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference Case No. 22-170159.