ALOHA, Ore — For the second time this holiday season, Washington County deputies arrested a person who they say stole a sheriff’s office bait package.

The most recent theft occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West Baseline Road and Southwest 170th Avenue. An alarm on the package alerted detectives to the theft.

Deputies tracked the package to a nearby apartment complex. With GPS and the help of a Beaverton police officer and K-9 partner, deputies narrowed their search to one unit in the complex.

Deputies spoke with a woman who lived in the apartment and after searching her bedroom, found the bait package, the sheriff’s office said.

Lehua Kawaha, 44, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of mail theft, second-degree theft, and a parole violation detainer.

Last week, deputies arrested an Amazon package delivery driver who they say admitted to stealing a package off a porch in the Aloha area.

