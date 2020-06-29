1 man killed, another injured in shooting near Seattle’s ‘CHOP’ zone Monday morning

One man was killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

The Seattle Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near the “Capitol Hill Organized Protest” (CHOP) zone Monday morning.

Seattle police tweeted about the shooting near 12th Avenue and East Pike Street in Capitol Hill around 3:45 a.m. Police tweeted there were reports of two people injured.

Susan Gregg, a spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, said two men with gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

One victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle from the CHOP around 3:15 a.m. The second victim was transported to the hospital by Seattle Fire Department medics and arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. One of the victims has gunshot wounds to their hip, arm, and the temple.

Gregg said the shooting victim that arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. died from their injuries.

No word on any suspect descriptions at this time.

KING 5 New Day Northwest Producer Joseph Suttner lives in Capitol Hill near the CHOP and tweeted that he “woke up to what sounded like gunfire” just after 3 a.m.

This is the fourth shooting in or near CHOP in nine days.

Seattle officials said barriers at CHOP would be dismantled on Sunday morning, but the scene remained intact as of Monday morning.

Durkan said last week that police will begin returning to the East Precinct in the CHOP, although a timeline wasn't provided.