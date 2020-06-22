Second shooting in 2 days in Seattle’s CHOP zone investigated

A person was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound and is in serious condition, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting in the area of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, also known as CHOP. It's the second shooting in the CHOP area in two days.

A 17-year-old boy was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to hospital spokeswoman Susan Gregg.

Gregg said the 17-year-old arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle from Capitol Hill. The victim was treated at the hospital and released from Harborview’s Emergency Department.

Seattle police tweeted about the shooting and said they were hearing "conflicting reports" about a possible second shooting in the same area, but that has not been confirmed.

No suspect descriptions were available.

The shooting Sunday night followed a deadly shooting in the CHOP early Saturday morning that left a 19-year-old man dead and another man critically injured.

No arrests have been made in that case.