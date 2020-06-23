Man injured in third Capitol Hill shooting since Saturday

A man was taken to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A hospital spokesperson said the man had non-life-threatening injuries.

SEATTLE — A man was injured Tuesday morning in the third shooting in three days near the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone, also known as CHOP.

The Seattle Police Department tweeted just before 5 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting near the intersection of 11th Avenue and East Denny Way. The intersection marks the northeast corner of Cal Anderson Park, which is near the CHOP.

It is unclear the exact location where the shooting took place.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews were dispatched to a designated area near the perimeter of the CHOP around 4:40 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting victim requiring emergency medical attention.

Seattle fire said crews went in to treat the victim after SPD confirmed the scene was safe. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle fire said the victim is approximately 30 years old.

Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said a man arrived at the hospital from Capitol Hill with a gunshot wound around 5 a.m. Gregg said the man was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting Tuesday morning is the third shooting in the CHOP area since Saturday. Nineteen-year-old Horace Anderson and a 33-year-old man were shot in the CHOP zone Saturday morning. Anderson was killed and the 33-year-old remains in critical condition at Harborview.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the arm in the CHOP zone Sunday night and transported to Harborview. A hospital spokesperson said the teenager was treated at the hospital and released from the emergency department. He declined to speak with the police.

After the weekend shootings, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan announced Monday that police officers would take back the East Precinct in Capitol Hill, which was abandoned earlier this month and boarded up. Durkan said the city would work with CHOP organizers to dismantle the protest zone after two weeks of occupation, because the violence was distracting from the message of addressing racial inequality.