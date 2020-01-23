SEATTLE — Police identified two suspects believed to be connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening.

Police are looking for Marquise Latrelle Tolbert and William Ray Tolliver. Both men are 24 years old and are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Tolbert is 6'1" tall and weighs around 200 pounds, police said. Tolliver is 6' tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said the two suspects have a history with law enforcement.

According to court records, Tolliver has been arrested 44 times, convicted of one felony, 18 gross misdemeanors, and one misdemeanor. Records show Tolbert has been arrested 21 times, convicted of three felonies, and 12 gross misdemeanors.

Wednesday's shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street. One woman was killed and seven others were injured, including a 9-year-old boy.

The violence appears to have stemmed from a fight along the busy corridor near Westlake Park. Witnesses told police at least two people were involved and began shooting at each other. The suspects fled the scene following the shooting.

One woman died at the scene and seven others were treated at Harborview Medical Center. As of Thursday morning, a 9-year-old boy was listed in satisfactory condition, a 32-year-old man was in satisfactory condition, and a 55-year-old woman was in serious condition at the hospital. Four men, ages 21, 34, 35, and 49, were treated and released, according to hospital officials.

Two Amazon employees were injured in the shooting and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to an Amazon spokesperson. Both employees were outside the Amazon building on 3rd Avenue and Pine Street at the time of the shooting.

Amazon said it will be increasing security in and around the office building to ensure employees remain safe.

Chief Best said the public can expect to see police officers near 3rd Avenue and Pine Street until further notice.

Seattle police ask if you have any information about the suspects, photos, or video evidence of the shooting to call their tip line at (206) 233-5000 or share at this link.