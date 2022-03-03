'We have a lot of work to do': Seattle mayor, city council members talk public safety

Some business owners have closed up shop in downtown Seattle and more are threatening to leave due to criminal activity.

SEATTLE — It is rare for the elected leader of a major American city to acknowledge there is a public safety problem in their city, but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell declared in an interview this week, "It is unsafe."

On Thursday, Seattle Councilmember Sara Nelson echoed the assessment, who along with her council colleague Andrew Lewis agreed to an interview with KING5 on the corner of Third Avenue and Pine Street where there has been rampant open-air drug dealing, retail theft and assaults.

"I see an intersection of failed policies," said Nelson.

"We have a lot of work to do," acknowledged Lewis on Thursday, the first day of a defined police emphasis in the corridor.

Third Avenue has been a criminal hotspot for years, but it flared up again this week with a series of shootings and stabbings. Business owners have threatened to close or have done so already because of the unchecked activity in the heart of downtown.

On Thursday, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) parked a mobile precinct in the middle of the street across from Century Square, and the visible criminal activity seemed to dissipate. Seattle's police chief hinted more was to come.

However, it comes at a time when the police department is understaffed by Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz and Harrell's accounts.

"SPD has lost 27% of its force in the last two years," said Nelson, who is in the first few months of her term and believes there is a connection between the reductions and the rise in crime.

"Yes, I do think physical presence is necessary," she said, "We need to reform the police, but we need to keep people safe. You can do both things."

Lewis takes exception when asked about the fact that he was on the council that voted to cut SPD jobs and reallocate resources in 2020.

"What I did is move parking officers to [Seattle Department of Transportation]," he said. "What we're seeing right now is it's not going to be enough to have police presence downtown, although that's necessary, and that's part of it."

The council members also said they're ready to dust off a dormant plan to rebuild and remodel Third Avenue. The "vision" first pitched by the Downtown Seattle Association in 2019 sought to revitalize and brighten the transit corridor with trees and improved pedestrian thoroughfares. The momentum stalled as the pandemic unfolded.

"Now is the time to look at old ideas, put forth new ideas," said Nelson while standing on the corner near a Walgreens store staffed with more security because of the recent issues.

"Law enforcement presence is necessary. It's not sufficient in and of itself. These are systemic issues we've had on Third Avenue whether the police department is at 1,300 or 1,000," Lewis explained.

Both Nelson, who is a city-wide representative, and Lewis, who represents downtown, said those kinds of big changes, which would revitalize the corridor filled with boarded-up buildings, won't happen overnight, but immediate changes should also be expected.

"I hope the council and the mayor are going to be able to answer something in the coming months," said Lewis.