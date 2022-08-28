x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

'Armed and dangerous' shooting suspect wanted in Seaside

Police said Jeremy Lee Morinville, 24, shot a man at the victim's home on Sunday. He was recently released from prison and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Credit: KGW News
Jeremy Morinville

SEASIDE, Ore. — Seaside police are searching for a 24-year-old man suspected of shooting a person Sunday afternoon. 

Police said Jeremy Lee Morinville shot a man at the victim's home around 2:45 p.m. and fled the scene. Morinville, from Warrenton, was recently released from prison and police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Police said the victim drove himself to Providence Seaside Hospital to be treated for a non-fatal injury. From there, he was transported to a Portland-area hospital to continue his medical care. 

The victim is familiar with Morinville and this does not appear to be a random shooting, police added. 

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call 911. To provide information about this case, call 503-738-6311 to speak with a detective. 

RELATED: Suspect in custody after woman found dead in Southeast Portland

RELATED: New video shows moments before Hillsboro police officer shoots man

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Man shot and killed in SE Portland's Centennial neighborhood

Before You Leave, Check This Out