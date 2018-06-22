MARION COUNTY, Ore. -- Marion County Sheriff are searching for two suspects who robbed a home on the 15000 block of Coon Hollow Road Southeast near Sublimity on Friday.

Investigators say two white men entered the home, tied up the residents and then robbed them. No one was injured.

One man was described as wearing a long black shirt, tennis shoes, shorts and a baseball hat. The other man was wearing a white tee shirt under a basketball jersey shirt, shorts, sunglasses, hat and tennis shoes.

Deputies say they left in a late 80s or early 90s Honda Accord or Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 503-540-8079.

© 2018 KGW