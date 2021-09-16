Police are searching for Jacaree Rashad Hardy, 23, who is a suspect in a murder in Seattle earlier this month.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a murder in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood earlier this month.

Jacaree Rashad Hardy, 23, is wanted for murder in the second degree in the death of a 20-year-old woman.

The victim was found dead in an alley near North 73rd Street and Greenwood Avenue North on Sept. 1.

Police believe Hardy may either be in the Seattle area or Portland Oregon.

Hardy is 6 feet tall and approximately 215 pounds, according to police.

He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 or the police department’s tip line at (206) 233-5000.