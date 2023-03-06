'Armed and dangerous' suspect still at large after shooting in Vancouver

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said there's no shelter-in-place order and nothing is on lockdown. Detectives and SWAT searched a home but didn't find the suspect.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — An "armed and dangerous" suspect is still at large after a man was shot in Vancouver early Monday morning, the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) reported.

Detectives and the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT team searched a house Monday morning in the area of Northeast 49th Street and Northeast 137th Avenue in Vancouver, near where the suspect's vehicle was recovered. CCSO said they believed the house was "associated with the suspect," but didn't find the suspect in the house.

Detectives are currently following up on several leads, CCSO said, but SWAT has been ordered to stand down and remain on stand-by if detectives determine the suspect's location.

"He remains outstanding and is considered armed and dangerous," said CCSO Sergeant Christopher Skidmore.

Skidmore said there's no shelter-in-place order and nothing is on lockdown.

In a news release, CCSO said the suspect and victim knew each other. "It appears this was not a random act and the altercation may have stemmed from an argument involving a girlfriend," the sheriff's office said.

CCSO did not report a description of the suspect.

The shooting happened around 1:37 a.m. Monday at Del Terrace Apartments on Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue in Vancouver. Multiple people called 911 to report that they heard a gunshot and screams. When deputies arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot. He'd been shot in the torso once, CCSO said.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. CCSO said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening "at this time." Law enforcement did not report the name of the victim.

Witnesses told deputies the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle. A Vancouver police officer spotted the suspect's vehicle in Vancouver's North Image neighborhood around 2:20 a.m. The suspect tried to flee from the officer but crashed after a few blocks and then ran away on foot.

Law enforcement recovered the suspect's vehicle at the intersection of Northeast 49th Street and Northeast 137th Avenue in Vancouver.