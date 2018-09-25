CORBETT, Ore. — Police are searching for an assault suspect in the area of the Old Historic Columbia River Highway near Corbett School, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
Classes at the school have been canceled for the day, a staff member told KGW's Christine Pitawanich.
The highway is closed between Northeast Corbett Hill Road and Northeast Curtis Drive.
Two teens told KGW that the suspect deputies are looking for pulled into their driveway this morning before jumping out of the vehicle and running from authorities.
Police are asking the public to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
