CORBETT, Ore. — Police are searching for an assault suspect in the area of the Old Historic Columbia River Highway near Corbett School, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.

Classes at the school have been canceled for the day, a staff member told KGW's Christine Pitawanich.

The highway is closed between Northeast Corbett Hill Road and Northeast Curtis Drive.

The scene where @MultCoSO has shut down a part of the Historic Columbia River Hwy near Corbett School. They’re searching for someone who may have been involved in an assault. Just spoke with a staff member at the school who says class is canceled for the day. pic.twitter.com/2EbUizTfBe — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 25, 2018

Two teens told KGW that the suspect deputies are looking for pulled into their driveway this morning before jumping out of the vehicle and running from authorities.

These teens say the suspect that @MultCoSO deputies are looking for, pulled into their driveway this morning before jumping out and running from authorities. While they never saw the person, the experience has been a scary one. MCSO searching for person suspected of assault. pic.twitter.com/y8t60HCWvr — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) September 25, 2018

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

