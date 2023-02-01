Police search for armed robbery suspects in SE Portland, neighbors asked to stay inside

Portland police have set up a perimeter at Southeast 96th Avenue to 101st Avenue and Lincoln Street to Caruthers Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in a Southeast Portland neighborhood have been asked to shelter in place while police search for two armed robbery suspects, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported Wednesday morning.

Portland police have set up a perimeter in the area of Southeast 96th Avenue to 101st Avenue and Lincoln Street to Caruthers Street. PPB Sergeant Kevin Allen said they're confident the two suspects have been contained within the perimeter.

The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) are both on scene, searching for the suspects. Allen said Gresham police and the PPB K9 unit and Air Support Unit are also assisting in the search.

Officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of an armed robbery at a convenience store in the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Division Street. Nobody was injured in the robbery but the clerk at the store said both suspects — a man and a woman, according to police — were armed.

Allen said officers found two people in the area who matched the suspects' descriptions, but they fled when officers approached. Police set up a perimeter and asked residents in the area to shelter in place. Residents should stay inside, lock their doors and windows, and if any residents see anyone suspicious hiding in their yard or under their car, Allen said they should call 911.

Schools in the area are operating as normal, Allen said, but they have set up secure perimeters and locked their doors.

Chad Loescher, who lives nearby, told KGW he wasn't surprised by what happened Wednesday morning but he was happy to see the police response.

"Being a little bit farther out from the city, this is kind of what can happen any given day," he said. "I'm just happy there is a police presence out here to keep us safe and protected and making sure they're keeping the areas locked down that they need to and no one coming in.

"They kind of brought out the full force here," he said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

