Southeast Portland sees deadly shooting and fatal hit-and-run within 12 hours

Portland police said that an adult man was killed in the shooting Friday evening, followed by a pedestrian's death Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Between Friday and evening and Saturday morning, Southeast Portland saw two deadly incidents separated by about 12 hours — first a fatal shooting, then a hit-and-run crash that caused the death of a pedestrian.

Portland police said that officers from the East Precinct responded shortly before 8 p.m. on Friday to the intersection of Southeast 124th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood for a report of a shooting. At the scene, they found an adult man dead.

During the investigation, officers shut down Southeast Powell from Southeast 122th Avenue to Southeast 128th, as well as Southeast 124th on the north side of Powell.

Police have yet to identify the victim or provide any further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Friday night's incident was reminiscent of another deadly shooting one week prior, when police shut down roads after one man was killed and another injured at Southeast 112th Avenue and Southeast Powell. In that instance, police were searching for suspects in a wide area between Southeast 108th and Southeast 122nd.

Less than 12 hours after Friday night's shooting, Portland police received reports of a crash at Southeast Holgate Boulevard and Southeast 100th Avenue in the Lents neighborhood, responding just before 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

East Precinct officers arrived to find a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian. Paramedics responded, but the pedestrian was dead at the scene.

According to Portland police, the driver of one of the vehicles ran away on foot after the crash. Officers searched for the driver without success. The other driver remained at the scene and had minor injuries.

The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to investigate the scene, shutting down Southeast Holgate between Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast 104th Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact crimetips@portlandoregon.gov, attention Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number 22-190280, or call (503)823-2103.