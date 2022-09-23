School bus driver in Salem arrested for DUI

The arrest came after an investigation into an Aug. 9 incident in which the driver was allegedly intoxicated while transporting students.

SALEM, Ore. — A school bus driver for Salem-Keizer Public Schools was arrested Thursday on charges relating to driving under the influence while operating a school bus, according to a news release from the Salem Police Department.

Katy Anne Fowler, 42, is charged with 15 counts of reckless endangering and one count each of driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving and criminal mischief, police said.

The arrest stems from an investigation by the Salem Police Traffic Team into an Aug. 9 incident in which Fowler was allegedly under the influence of alcohol while transporting students.

The incident involved 15 students passengers across two separate bus routes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., police said.

Fowler was also allegedly involved in a collision in which the bus struck a guard rail, police said, which took place while she was driving the bus between the two routes.

Any parents, students or community members who may have witnessed the bus in operation by Fowler are asked to call the traffic team at 503-588-6171. Police said further inquiries about the investigation would need to be directed to the Marion County District Attorney's Office.