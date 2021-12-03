Scammers going after Oregonians' money with jury duty grift

Fraudsters are threatening people with fines, prosecution or jail time for "failing to comply with jury service."

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Judicial Department (OJD) sent out a warning about scammers making fraudulent calls, emails and texts threatening people with fines, prosecution or jail time for "failing to comply with jury duty."

State officials said during the conversation, recipients are pressured to provide confidential information like bank account numbers, credit card numbers, dates of birth or social security numbers. Officials warn providing this information could lead to identity theft and fraud.

According to OJD, state and federal courts do not require people to provide this personal data in a call, email or text. However, you may get jury notices and reminders by text, but it will never ask for personal information, make threats or demand money.

If you receive this type of jury-related call, email or text, you should not provide the requested information, nor payment. You should also not directly reply to the text or email, click on links inside nor open any attachments, even if they appear to come from the courts or police.

The OJD said scammers can create messages that look like they are coming from official sources when they are not.

Officials suggest attempting to get the name and number of a caller before reaching out to a court to verify or report the contact. For state courts, OJD said receivers of such calls should report the call or contact to the local circuit court jury coordinator immediately.

You can find contact information for Oregon's state circuit courts here. Information about jury duty and possible scams can be found here.