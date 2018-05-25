Justin Timberlake paid a special visit to a surviving victim of the Santa Fe High School shooting Friday morning.

Sarah Salazar's shoulder was shattered and she suffered from several rib fractures from the shooting last Friday, according to an online fundraiser organized in the wake of the tragic event, which killed 10 people and injured 13 others.

Timberlake, who was widely photographed sitting next to Texans star J.J. Watt at the Warriors-Rockets game at Toyota Center Thursday night, visited Sarah and brought a gift.

.@JJWatt bro, you could really use a trip to the gym. Congrats to the 🚀!!! https://t.co/7v3e1XqgpX pic.twitter.com/QBAgasoau0 — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 25, 2018

Both Watt and Timberlake have been among the celebrities to show support for the victims.

Watt offered to pay for funeral expenses and has also visited Santa Fe shooting survivors.

Timberlake donned a "Santa Fe Strong" shirt at his concert Wednesday night. The shirt was made by Santa Fe business owners.

The pop-star continued his goodwill with his visit to Sarah, who is recovering from trauma to her neck vessels and has a long road to recovery.

