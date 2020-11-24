Salvation Army red kettle stolen from outside Portland Safeway

The Salvation Army is concerned donations will be down this year because of the pandemic. They are encouraging people to give online.

PORTLAND, Ore. — You know the holiday season is here once you start seeing the Salvation Army red kettles. Unfortunately, one of the red kettles is already missing.

It was stolen over the weekend from a Safeway store on Sandy Boulevard in Portland. It happened a day before the first day of bell ringing.

The Salvation Army is concerned donations will be down this year. Because of the pandemic, it’s limited to about 60 kettles in the Portland-metro area. They’re also worried about fewer shoppers and people carrying less cash.

If you still want to help, you can donate online.

“The wonderful thing about an online donation is that those funds stay within your ZIP code,” said Major Bob Lloyd, metro coordinator for the Salvation Army. “So, you’re actually helping people in your own neighborhood when you do that.”