SALEM, Ore. — Officers responding to a report of gunshots in an Oregon pub parking lot found a woman who later died.

Salem police say officers arrived at the Pine Street Pub, located at 460 Pine Street Northeast, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday and found a man and woman injured. They were taken to a hospital.

The woman, identified as 40-year-old Jennifer Black of Salem, died. The man is receiving treatment. No update on his condition is available.

Officers haven't been able to locate a suspect.

A homicide investigation is under way.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Salem police tips hotline at 503-8588-8477.

