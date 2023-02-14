Salem shooting kills one, injures two, including teenage bystander

Several men were gathered on a street and got into a dispute that escalated to a shooting, police said. Stray bullets entered a nearby home and injured a teen girl.

SALEM, Ore. — A dispute between at least two men escalated to a shooting Monday night in Salem, leaving one man dead and another injured, along with injuries to a teenage girl who was hit by a stray bullet.

Police responded at about 8:50 p.m. to multiple reports of gunfire near the intersection of Arbon Drive and Vallejo Street, according to Salem police.

Officers found two men who were shot, both of whom were treated at the scene. One man died of his injuries and the other was taken to Salem Health, where he remained hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The man who died was 27 years old and the injured man was 30, police said, but they did not disclose the identity of either man. A teenage girl was also taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said the officers learned that several men had been gathered in the street and had gotten into a dispute, leading to an exchange of gunfire. The girl was injured by one of multiple stray bullets that struck a nearby home.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Salem Police Tips Line at 503-588-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

