SALEM, Ore. — A man is expected to survive after being shot in Salem early Friday morning. The suspect turned himself into police hours later.

The shooting occurred at around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of 37th Avenue SE. The victim was shot multiple times, according to Salem police. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene. But hours later, he called police to turn himself in. He’s now in custody, police said. His name has not been released.

There are no outstanding suspects. Police are investigating the events that led up to the shooting.