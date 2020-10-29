Salem police close streets after shooting

The shooting happened near 17th Street NE and Center Street NE.

SALEM, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting in Northeast Salem.

A police department spokesman said an officer was involved in the shooting near 17th Street NE and Center Street NE but did not provide any additional details.

KGW has reached out to the department and asked if the officer or anyone else involved was hurt.

Police closed 17th Street NE between Chemeketa and State streets, and Court Street NE between 17th and 14th streets while they investigate the shooting.