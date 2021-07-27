Salem police searching for suspect in pedestrian fatality

Police said a woman was seen on the hood of a van when she fell into the street and the driver fled the scene.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in crash that killed a woman on Friday, July 23.

Officers responded to a report of a traffic collision in the 600 block of Church Street NE and found a woman in the road with significant injuries. First responders attempted lifesaving measures but the woman died at the scene, according to Salem Police. The woman's identity has not been released.

Police believe the driver is Robert Dornbusch, 53, of Salem.

According to police, the woman was seen on the hood of a van traveling south on Church Street when she fell off into the street. The van did not stop and fled the area. Police found the van abandoned in a nearby neighborhood and searched the area with a K-9 team, but did not find the driver.