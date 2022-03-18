Police responding to reports of shots fired in downtown Salem

Officers are looking for a shooting suspect near High and Chemeketa Streets by Salem Center mall, but clarified that this is not an active shooter incident.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police are searching for a possible suspect after reports of shots fired near High Street and Chemeketa Street in the downtown area by the Salem Center mall.

The police department clarified on Twitter that it is not an active shooter incident. The intersection of Liberty and Chemeketa Street NE is closed and traffic is being routed west from Liberty Street. People should avoid the area.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools' Downtown Learning Center and Howard Street Charter School are both on lockdown because of police activity.

UPDATE at 1510: Officers are clearing the Salem Center Mall at this time. Liberty at Chemeketa ST NE closed and traffic is being routed west from Liberty. Avoid the area due at this time as the incident is still ongoing. Again this is NOT an active shooter incident. #salemoregon https://t.co/edisJlfX3u — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) March 18, 2022

The intersection where police responded is not far from the Oregon State Capitol, where a truck convoy planned to meet earlier today. Salem Police tweeted about two hours earlier that the convoy was impacting traffic.

It is unclear whether the incidents are related.

#UPDATE at 1255: Traffic congestion on 12th ST SE in the vicinity of the @OregonCapitol. Court ST in front of the state capitol is down to two lanes.



Please take alternate routes to avoid any delay in your travel through the city.#salemoregon https://t.co/UQrMIdBaCe pic.twitter.com/cQ8v8BQCFN — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) March 18, 2022