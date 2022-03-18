Police responding to reports of shots fired in downtown Salem

SALEM, Ore. — Salem Police are searching for a possible suspect after reports of shots fired near High Street and Chemeketa Street in the downtown area by the Salem Center mall.
The police department clarified on Twitter that it is not an active shooter incident. The intersection of Liberty and Chemeketa Street NE is closed and traffic is being routed west from Liberty Street. People should avoid the area.
Salem-Keizer Public Schools' Downtown Learning Center and Howard Street Charter School are both on lockdown because of police activity.
The intersection where police responded is not far from the Oregon State Capitol, where a truck convoy planned to meet earlier today. Salem Police tweeted about two hours earlier that the convoy was impacting traffic.
It is unclear whether the incidents are related.
This is a developing story and will be updated.