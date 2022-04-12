Officer shoots and kills man in Salem after 'physical confrontation,' police say

The Salem Police Department said officers were processing a stolen vehicle when a man started "a violent fight" with police and one of the officers shot him.

SALEM, Ore. — A man was shot and killed by a Salem police officer on Monday night, the Salem Police Department (SPD) reported.

According to police, two SPD officers were processing a stolen vehicle in a small business complex near the intersection of Center Street Northeast and 17th Street at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. A man inside the vehicle started a "physical confrontation" with both officers. In a news release, SPD referred to it as a "violent fight" during which one of the officers shot the man.

The officers provided first aid to the man, police said, until paramedics arrived and he was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The name of the man who was shot and killed has not been released. SPD said it will release his name after his family is informed of his death. Police also said the names of the involved officers won't be released at this time and didn't say when their names would be reported.