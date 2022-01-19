Salem stabbing suspect had been released from jail 5 days prior

The suspect, 22-year-old Jacob Cook, had been released from the Marion County Jail five days before the stabbing.

SALEM, Ore. — Salem police arrested a man who was out of jail for less than a week before stabbing a man in a downtown Salem park Monday.

Jacob Joseph Cook, 22, was arraigned on first-degree assault charges and unlawful use of a weapon on Wednesday.

Cook was released from the Oregon State Penitentiary in mid-December, police said, then had a parole violation warrant issued on Dec. 22. Police said Cook was arrested on that parole violation Dec. 28, then released from the Marion County Jail on Jan. 12. Five days later, on Monday, Jan. 17, Cook allegedly stabbed a man at Marion Square Park. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Salem Police.

Salem police said officers with the Community Action Unit (CAU), which patrols downtown Salem on bicycles, worked with patrol officers to identify Cook as the suspect after interviewing the victim and several witnesses.