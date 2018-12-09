A Salem man was sentenced to 71 years and three months in prison Monday for sexually abusing two girls under the age of 12.

The case against Nicholas Isaac Ingram, 27, is significant in that the court went with the most severe sentence recommended by prosecutors and ordered that Ingram is not eligible for early release, work release or alternative incarceration.

Ingram was convicted of two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse, three counts of unlawful sexual penetration and one count of luring a minor.

According to court records, both of the girls were known to Ingram.

Ingram was arrested in February and accused of repeatedly abusing the girls from 2012 to 2017.

He denied abusing the girls and told investigators he was being accused out of spite, according to court records.

Following his arrest, Ingram was taken to Marion County Jail and held without bail after he was deemed to be a danger to his victims.

He waived his right to a jury trial and instead faced a bench trial before Marion County Judge Channing Bennett on July 10.

Bennett found Ingram guilty of the bulk of the charges against him. He was acquitted of one count of sexual abuse and one count of witness tampering.

