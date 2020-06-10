Salem man found shot to death near Gervais

GERVAIS, Ore. — A man was found shot to death in rural Gervais on Saturday night.
Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of an unconscious male lying on the side of the road at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a dead body in the area of Matheny Road NE and Wheatland Road NE.
The victim was identified as 28-year-old Francisco Javier Hernandez-Melo of Salem. An autopsy performed on Sunday determined that the cause of death was homicide by gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff's tip line at 503-540-8079 or submit a tip via the MCSOIntheKnow app.