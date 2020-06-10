Salem man found shot to death near Gervais

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Francisco Javier Hernandez-Melo. The Marion County Sheriff's Office released no suspect information.

GERVAIS, Ore. — A man was found shot to death in rural Gervais on Saturday night.

Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a report of an unconscious male lying on the side of the road at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found a dead body in the area of Matheny Road NE and Wheatland Road NE.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Francisco Javier Hernandez-Melo of Salem. An autopsy performed on Sunday determined that the cause of death was homicide by gunshot wounds.