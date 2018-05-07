A Salem man was arrested Monday after he reportedly kidnapped a woman, assaulted her in front of a child and then prevented her from calling police on June 21.

Jorge Gandarilla, 41, is charged with two counts of unlawful use of a firearm and fourth-degree assault, second-degree kidnapping, coercion, attempt to commit a Class B felony, second-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a report and possession of meth.

He allegedly attacked the same woman on June 16 and damaged her property on June 10, according to court documents.

The victim, who was known to Gandarilla, said Gandarilla tried earlier to assault her on April 21 and threatened her with a handgun sometime between March 1 and March 25 in 2017.

Salem police officers reported finding a usable quantity of meth in his possession June 30, documents said.

Gandarilla is also facing illegal firearm possession and theft charges after he reportedly stole a .357 Glock handgun, according to court documents. A short-barreled shotgun was allegedly discovered among his belongings, as well.

Since he is believed to be a continuing danger, his bail was set at a high amount and he was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Gandarilla remains in the Marion County Jail on a $120,000 bond. His next hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on July 12.

Second-degree kidnapping is a Measure 11 offense and requires a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and 10 months in prison.

Fourth-degree assault is typically misdemeanor charges, but become felonies if they are committed in front of a minor child or if the victim is pregnant.

Gandarilla was previously convicted of second-degree criminal mischief in 2005, as well as first-degree criminal mistreatment, second and third-degree assault in 2006.

