SALEM, Ore. — A man assaulted a homeowner with a flashlight during a burglary in Salem on Sunday morning and then fled the scene in the victim's motor home, police said.

The burglary and assault happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sky Lane Southeast. Shortly after, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff's Office found the stolen motor home abandoned about four miles away, near Smith Road Southeast and Aumsville Highway.

A K9 was brought to the scene, and after clearing the motor home, it started tracking the suspect at around 10 a.m. He was found hiding in some bushes shortly before 11 a.m.

The suspect, 29-year-old Bryce Mason-McCauley of Salem, was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, as well as a parole violation.

The Oregon State Police, Salem Police Department and Aumsville Police Department assisted in this call, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.