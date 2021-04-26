Salem man arrested after hours of SWAT negotiation

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office went to arrest a man with an outstanding warrant who barricaded himself in a residence for hours.

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem man was arrested on a domestic violence warrant. When officials arrived he barricaded himself in a portion of a home that reportedly had many firearms in it.

On April 26 at around 6:30 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported to a home on Pueblo Road NE near Riverton Street NE to arrest a man wanted on domestic violence charges. Jamaal Flores, 43, fled from deputies into a part of the residence where officials said there were multiple firearms.

Deputies exited with other members of the family in the home. The SWAT team was called out to negotiate with Flores. After multiple hours of phone negotiation, Flores was taken into custody at around 11 a.m.

During this time the school across the street, Willamette Valley Christian School, was placed on lockdown.