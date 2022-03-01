Deputies investigate fatal shooting in Salem area

Roberto Gorie, 37, was found shot and killed in a vehicle on Vernon Street Northeast on Feb. 25. No arrests have been made.

SALEM, Ore. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking the public for information related to a homicide in the Salem area on Friday. MSCO identified the victim on Tuesday as 37-year-old Roberto Gorie.

On Feb. 25, a 911 caller reported a crash on Vernon Street Northeast near Herrin Road Northeast in unincorporated East Salem. Deputies and emergency first responders found a black Honda Civic flipped over on its top. MCSO said a person inside the vehicle was dead and had "suspicious injuries." An autopsy on Feb. 26 determined that Gorie died from gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Unite are investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jessica Van Horn at (503) 584-6211 or to submit an anonymous tip by texting "TIPMCSO" to 847411.